1948 ~ 2019
Susan Larsen Nunley quietly passed away June 15, 2019 in her Salt Lake City home. She was born Sept. 26, 1948 in Brigham City, Utah. Susan is survived by her husband John, Sister Judy Christensen and brother William Larsen. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Nola Larsen.
Susan was an energetic little towhead who loved to dance. She lived in Brigham City until her family moved to Billings Montana, where she performed with the West High Majorettes. Susan graduated from high school in Polson, Montana.
In the late 1960's, Susan moved to Salt Lake City where she found her niche in mortgage banking. She discovered golf and found the love of her life and married John (who also loves golf) May 24, 1981. At age 68, Susan retired from Primary Mortgage.
She enjoyed completing difficult crosswords quickly, playing video games, watching Perry Mason and Rachel Maddow and perusing the Salt Lake Tribune.
Honoring Susan's request, there will be no services. Please do not send flowers. Her cremains will be scattered in Montana which she and her father loved so much.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019