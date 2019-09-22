|
|
Susan DeAnn Farnsworh Lamph
1948 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Susan DeAnn Farnsworth Lamph passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 71 in South Jordan, UT. DeAnn was born in Roosevelt, UT on January 11, 1948 to Rex D. and Eloise Partidge Farnsworth. She is survived by her children: Robert Lamph, Jennifer Woodring and Amanda Farnworth. Her grandchildren: Connor Lamph, Morgan Woodring, Sophia Woodring, Aria Farnworth and Axl Farnworth.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019