1953 ~ 2020
Our beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, and best friend Susan Lorraine (Christensen) Martin of Ferron, Utah passed away on Thursday June 4th, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on June 30, 1953 to Aaron and Edith Beckstead in Cottonwood, Utah.
Susan was an avid lover of Disney and loved to travel. She had a contagious smile that carried on through life and warmed every room she walked into. She loved her family and friends to no end and would always welcome anyone with open arms and a warm hug. Susan spent a lot of her time appreciating nature and animals, she had a deep love for spending time in her back yard near her pond, admiring the hummingbirds. She met the love of her life, Bill, in Ferron, Utah; where they spent their golden years together. They would often spend their time fishing, gardening, and exploring the local scenery. Susan spent many years working for the Salt Lake County library system and loved to spend time reading and puzzling. She will be greatly missed by all.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Aaron Beckstead and David Beckstead.
Susan is survived by: husband, William Martin; four children, Douglas (Angela) Christensen, Timothy (Jennifer) Christensen, Jenny (Billy) Johnson, and Laura (Michael) Russell; the father of her children, Douglas (Linda) Christensen; step-children, William Jr. (Tracey) Martin and Jason (Susan) Martin; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack Beckstead; all of whom she loved (and who love her) dearly.
Services will be Friday June 12th, 2020 with a viewing from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Fausett Mortuary (720 North Center Castle Dale, Utah 84513). Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm at Molen Cemetery (3200 E 1st South (Molen Road) Ferron, Utah). Live streaming will be available on Fausett Mortuary Facebook page.
And she thinks to herself, what a wonderful world.. (Louis Armstrong)
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.