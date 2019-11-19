Home

Susan Thorn Cracknell Cummings

Susan Thorn Cracknell Cummings Obituary
July 26, 1960 - June 19, 2019
Sue passed away June 19, 2019 at home, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her best friend and loving husband, Chris, by her side.
Susan was born July 26, 1960, in Rome NY to Robert W and Gwendolyn R Cracknell, the youngest of 4 children.
Sue is survived by her mother Gwen, her sister Terry Hegerle (Tom) and brothers, Stephen and R. Scott Cracknell (Andrea). Sue will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
