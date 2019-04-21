|
Susan Trapp Stern
January 1, 1951 ~ April 16, 2019
Susan Stern was born in Bronxville, New York on January 1, 1951 to Robert and Dorthy Stern. Susan went to Elementary and High school in Bronxville. She was always proud that her father taught her to do the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink in under 8 minutes. After High school Susan Susan attended and received her baccalaureate degree in Archaeology from the University of Colorado in Boulder Colorado. Where she was instrumental on the original digs at Chimney Rock National Monument an archaeological site. In the U.S. National Monument in San Juan National Forest in southwestern Colorado. Between Duranago and Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She also was on the Archaeology team at Chaco Canyon in northern New Mexico. Located 24 miles SWS of Nageezi New Mexico.
Shortly thereafter Susan went on to New York City to study Nursing at Cornell University School of Nursing in New York City, New York. Where she received an MSN in Nursing. Susan then participated in a grant to address the high infant mortality at the Pine Ridge Indian reservation in South Dakaota. Susan hen applied for a job as an Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner in the NICU at Primary Childrens Hospital in Salt Lake City. She was the second Nurse Practitioner in the state of Utah. At Primary Susan also worked in Oncology Hematology for 10 years. Where she was blessed with lives of the most wonderful children with Cancer. Susan retired from Primary Childrens Hospital after 35 years.
Susan was married to George Van Tuyl on August 24, 1991 who remained smitten with her until April 16, 2019 while in his arms she joined the Chorus of Angles in heaven in his arms at home. Susan was struck down too early of Metastatic Adenocarcinoma that quickly spread to the Liver and Bone Marrow.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Following the service there will be a celebration of her life from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor where guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please send your kind donations to Primary Childrens Hospital NICU and Oncology.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019