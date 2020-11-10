Susan Kay (Galli) Vatsend

1949 ~ 2020

South Jordan, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend passed away on Thursday, November 05, 2020 with loving family by her side after a brief illness. Susan was born January 23, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jay William Galli and Mary Jane (Rollo) Galli. She grew up in South Salt Lake and graduated from Granite High School. She married her high school sweetheart Donald Ray Vatsend on June 24, 1966 in the Salt Lake City temple. They were blessed with five children and eight grandchildren. Susan loved her family more than anything and worked hard to make sure everyone was taken care of. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the gospel and had a firm testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent her life serving others. She was very talented and loved to cook, sew and make crafts. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ask for and will be greatly missed. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Don of 54 years, her five children, Kari (Kris) Peterson, Downy (Rick) Kocherhans, Michael Vatsend, Amber Vatsend and Joseph Vatsend, her eight grandchildren, Josh (Sarah), Jordan and Hayley Kocherhans, Zach and Mekare Willis, Damion Morris and Grace and McClain Peterson. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Jane (Rollo) Galli, her three siblings Sheri (Dan) Wells, Shauna (Mike) Lasater, and Sky (Cindy) Galli, two aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Jay William Galli. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary for family and closest friends with a viewing Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Riverton and LDS hospitals for the care they provided during her illness.



