Susan WignallJuly 21, 1941 ~ August 1, 2020It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Susan Wignall who left this life on the morning of August 1, 2020. Susan was born July 21, 1941 to Paul Beesley Pickering and Esther Meta Yurka.Services are being held for family Saturday, August 8, 2020 under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. For the full obituary and condolences please go to www.lindquistmortuary.com