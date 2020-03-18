|
Susanne Halterman Spencer
1933 ~ 2020
Susanne Halterman Spencer passed away March 14, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. Born February 1933 in Enoch, Utah, Sue was the daughter of Millard and Pearl Halterman. She was raised in Enoch surrounded by her 10 siblings and graduated from Cedar High School. On August, 4, 1956, she married her sweetheart, Earl Page Spencer. Together they had three children: Michael, LeeAnne, and Karalynn. They settled in Bountiful, Utah, where their family was raised.
Sue worked at various jobs throughout her life including Mountain Bell, US Postal Service, and Lakeview Hospital/HCA. She enjoyed the lifelong friendships she formed during that time. Sue and Earl loved to travel. She had many fond and humorous memories of vacations with her immediate family, siblings, and close family friends. Visits to Lake Powell, Flaming Gorge, the Panama Canal, Butchart Gardens, and regular trips to Newport Beach were among her fondest memories. Fishing at Panguitch Lake with family was one of her favorite activites. She was a lifelong fan of the University of Utah, attending all the basketball and football home games, bowl games, and the Final Four.
A loving and diligent wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, "Susie" is survived by her husband, Earl, her children Mike (Kristi) Spencer, LeeAnne (Jim) Rushforth, and Karalynn (Anthony) Kirkham. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved to have them visit so she could spoil them with kisses, cookies, and candy. She will be remembered by her family for hosting dinners for family birthdays including roast, potatoes and gravy, and birthday cake.
The family would like to thank the amazing ICU nursing staff at Lakeview Hospital for their care during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Due to current public health concerns, a private service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020