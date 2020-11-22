Suzan Gillespie Westenskow Mann

1959 ~ 2020

North Salt Lake, UT- Suzan Gillespie Westenskow Mann passed away on April 23, 2020 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side in her home from complications of cancer. Suzan was born December 17, 1959 to Dean and Ardell Gillespie. Suzan married Doug Westenskow, later divorced, and then married Larry Mann and moved with her children to Tennesee. Suzan immediately assimilated to country living, accent and all. Suzan had two children Sarah and Jason, 4 grandchildren Blake, Ashton, Ray, and Liz and 2 great-grandchildren Chase and Chance. Suzan loved working at Sapp Bros. truck stop and shared many stories of helping truckers and co-workers.



Suzan is preceded in death by her son Jason Westenskow and his father Doug Westenskow, her parents, and two brothers. Suzan is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. No services were held due to COVID-19.

