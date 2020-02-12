|
Suzanne Price, 77, passed away the evening of February 8th, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Suzanne was born November 23, 1942 in Portland, Oregon. She attended Westminster College and studied English. Suzanne's favorite job, where she acquired many of her closest friends, was when she worked for the Della Fontana Restaurant.
Her love for her family is more than you can put into words. She spent years of her life on family camping trips. Her favorite spots being up in Woodland, Utah and Jenny Lake in the Tetons.
She will be dearly missed, and her legacy will live on with her incredible Thanksgiving dinners, the best French toast and scrambled eggs you can imagine, and a Diet Coke in hand.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her Father, Merlin Frost; Mother, Zelma Frost; and her brother, Robert Dean.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Price; her only son, Jeffery Price; his wife Maria Price; her granddaughter Whitney Smith and husband, Michael Smith; her granddaughter Kelsey Higgins and husband, Justin Higgins; her grandson Jamison Price, and her 5 great grandchildren Finley, Eli, Rosie, Elsie, and baby coming August.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Graveside services to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Woodland.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020