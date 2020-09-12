Suzanne Sachs Black
1935-2020
Spanish Fork, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her passed away peacefully and returned to her Heavenly Father on September 8, 2020 in Spanish Fork, UT. She loved music and at the time of her passing was surrounded by her family singing to her. Despite heart and breathing difficulties she had a smile for all. Suzanne was born on June 29, 1935 in Salt Lake City to Karl and Evangeline Wagstaff Sachs. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Peter Dale Black; nine children and their spouses: Karl (Mary), Patrice (Kent Olsen), Anna Lea (Brian Cannon), Evan (Leisha), Benjamin (Susan), Willam (Audrey), Hugh (Laura), James (Emily), Stanley (Maria); 53 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m at the church located at 3051 S. 2900 E., Millcreek, Utah and will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
. Viewings will be held Wednesday, September 16, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. before the funeral at the church. (Full obituary www.wasatchlawn.com
)