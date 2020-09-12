1/2
Suzanne Sachs Black
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Sachs Black
1935-2020
Spanish Fork, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her passed away peacefully and returned to her Heavenly Father on September 8, 2020 in Spanish Fork, UT. She loved music and at the time of her passing was surrounded by her family singing to her. Despite heart and breathing difficulties she had a smile for all. Suzanne was born on June 29, 1935 in Salt Lake City to Karl and Evangeline Wagstaff Sachs. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Peter Dale Black; nine children and their spouses: Karl (Mary), Patrice (Kent Olsen), Anna Lea (Brian Cannon), Evan (Leisha), Benjamin (Susan), Willam (Audrey), Hugh (Laura), James (Emily), Stanley (Maria); 53 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Services will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m at the church located at 3051 S. 2900 E., Millcreek, Utah and will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial. Viewings will be held Wednesday, September 16, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. before the funeral at the church. (Full obituary www.wasatchlawn.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Viewing
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wasatch Lawn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved