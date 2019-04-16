|
Suzi Eaquinto
1960 ~ 2019
WEST JORDAN, UT - Suzanne "Suzi" Valdez Eaquinto died at her home on April 13, 2019 after inspiring those around her with her positive approach to life, commitment to her health and unwavering devotion to her family.
Suzi was born on January 1, 1960 -- "the first flower child" -- in Dragerton, Utah to Juan A (Tony) and Inez Valdez, the youngest of their four daughters. From the beginning, Suzi was a natural leader and an incredible force of nature, despite her petite stature.
She graduated from East Carbon High School in 1978 where she cultivated many lifelong friendships. She later graduated from College of Eastern Utah and Western Governors University with a bachelor's in nursing.
Together with her first husband, Dennis Oakley, she had two children Shanna and Brian who were her greatest pride and joy. Suzi was an adoring mother, teaching and nurturing them throughout their childhoods, later evolving their relationship to become not only a mother and children but also the closest of friends.
She enjoyed a rewarding career that was actually more of a calling, helping countless people for nearly 40 years as a Registered Nurse and nurse administrator at Grove Creek Surgery Center, Castleview Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital.
Suzi married her soulmate, Jimmy Eaquinto, on September 24, 2005. They built a fun-loving and remarkable life together; he was her rock -- a devoted partner and constant source of joy, comfort and strength through her final days.
Suzi's most treasured role was that of "Grammy" to her grandson Isaac. She lived for their special Tuesdays; watching him grow was a true highlight of her life.
She will be remembered for many things, including her extra special bond with her mother and sisters; her love of golf and ability to sing to the tune of her own song and dance to the beat of her own drum. She adored Lake Powell, being active in the outdoors, highballs, traveling around the world, her many pets over the years and being in charge (of everything!).
Suzi was honored to have taken part in Operation Smile in India as part of a team that performed 540 surgeries in 10 days to help children suffering from facial deformities. She was also active in the charity Soroptimist International in Salt Lake and Price and volunteered with the American Red Cross.
Suzi is survived by her husband Jimmy; Joe the dog; children Shanna (Josh) Velasquez and their son Isaac, Salt Lake; Brian (Katie) Oakley of Portland, Ore,; stepchildren Jaymee (Pat) Sanderson, and their children Gianna and Kaden, Farmington; Dustin Eaquinto, Salt Lake; and Audra Eaquinto, Salt Lake; mother Inez Valdez (East Carbon); sisters Zena (Butch) Robinson, Price; Juanita (Willo) Valdez, Helper; and Bobbi (Randy) Mabbutt, Price; special sister-in-law Roslyn (Randy) Gunderson, West Jordan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Juan A (Tony) Valdez, special nephew Cameron Robinson and her in-laws, Jim and Katie Eaquinto.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Jordan Valley Cancer Center and Cheryl and the team at IHC Hospice.
Vigil and remembrance service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 7 PM at Mitchell Funeral Home in Price. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 AM at Notre Dame Church in Price. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Suzi requested donations be made to Operation Smile in her honor: http://support.operationsmile.org/goto/smilesforsuzi
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019