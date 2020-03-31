Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Sylvia Gerbic Davis


1950 - 2020
Sylvia Gerbic Davis Obituary
Sylvia Gerbic Davis
1950 ~ 2020
After a painfully long and discouraging fight against one health issue after another, Sylvia is finally taking a much-needed rest. A two-time cancer survivor and victim of several difficult health challenges, she fought a decades-long battle to keep going. On March 29, 2020, she quietly passed away at home while comforted by family. Born to Mike Gerbic and Avis Thompson on October 9, 1950, in Salt Lake City. Grew up in Midvale, Utah. Attended Hillcrest High. Married Bert Davis on December 10, 1969. Survived by husband Bert; sons, Jeff (Angela), Terry (Stacie); grandchildren Riley, Heather, Kahlan, Alex. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on April 3, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -