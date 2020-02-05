|
|
Sylvia Sloan Bailey
1934 ~ 2020
Sylvia Sloan Bailey, our precious mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend passed away peacefully in her home on February 2, 2020. Mom was surrounded by her family who cared for her and enjoyed every last moment we had with her. In her final few days she still made us laugh with her quick wit and determination to do things her way.
Sylvia was born July 17, 1934 to Eugene and Mildred Sloan in Salt Lake City. She graduated from BYU in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in Bacteriology. She then certified as a Medical Technician at the LDS hospital and spent many years working at Passavant Hospital in Chicago. Mom married her eternal companion, Ralph Bailey, on September 6, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple and they spent nearly 50 wonderful years together.
Mom loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in numerous positions throughout her life. But more importantly, she quietly lived a Christlike life always helping others feel loved. She had a way of knowing when someone needed something and found a discreet way to reach out and help. She loved sharing jokes with everyone she met and her garden of vegetables fed neighbors, friends and family all the way to Arizona.
Mom was always up for an adventure and never wanted to miss out on the fun. She loved amusement parks and continued going to Lagoon with her grandkids. Her favorite rollercoaster was California Screamin' which she would ride over and over often outlasting us all. She loved parades and set chairs out in front of Brooks Fabric Store at 5am for the Bountiful Handcart Days Parade for over 50 years. At age 50 she rafted the Colorado River, 60 she was still waterskiing, 78 she climbed Machu Pichu, and at 80 she rafted and ziplined the jungles of Costa Rica, she took her last Lake Powell trip at 84 and tubed with the grandkids!
Sylvia is survived by her children, Greg (Joni), Pam Collard (Bryant), Grant (Nichole), Kim Best (Scott), Spencer (Natasha). Mom loved her 22 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. All of whom were able to visit or share messages with her this last week. She is also survived by her best friend and sister Suzanne Grainger, brother Gene Sloan and sister Linda Brown. She was preceded in death by our loving dad, Ralph Bailey and grandson, Justin Bailey.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Drs. Tyler Williams, Scott Samuelson and Amrapali Shah who gently cared for her and laughed at her same 4 jokes over the five years she fought her illness. We also appreciate the loving care given by Everest Home Health Care. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made in Sylvia's name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 12:00 p.m. at the Bountiful Hills Ward Building, 1190 Bountiful Hills Dr, Bountiful, UT 84010. A viewing will be held before the service from 9:30-11:30 am. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020