Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Lehi 42nd Ward
4679 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ta'avaoga Soifua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ta'avaoga Soifua


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ta'avaoga Soifua Obituary
1932 ~ 2020
Lehi, UT-Ta'avaoga Fa'agalo Soifua returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father, reuniting with her husband and sons, on January 30, 2020.
Ta'avaoga was born May 8, 1932, In Iva Savaii, Western Samoa to Fa'agalo and Ta'e Tofilau. She married Tuilagi Sione Soifua on May 29, 1956.
Ta'avaoga's greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved to sew, cook, make quilts, weave fine mats, and to read. However, her greatest passion was her love for the Savior and His Gospel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was bold, fearless, and was not ashamed to testify of the truthfulness of the Gospel. She served multiple missions for the Church alongside her husband as pioneers establishing the Church in Western Samoa.
Ta'avaoga is survived by her children, Ailaoa Leuso (Jill), Vaeoletalalelei (Winona), Saumolia (Michael), Jerry (Kuini), Mapusaga (Camilla), Sofarania (Shawn), Peleise, Fa'agalo (Atalina), Canton (Rebekah), Manase (Kemu), Toaiva (Jessica), Ofa, and Johnny (Mele), 41 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Ta'avaoga was preceded in death by her loving husband Tuilagi Sione Soifua, her sons Ioane Sione Soifua and Leuso Sione Soifua, her parents Fa'agalo and Ta'e Tofilau, and her sister Malia.
Services will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Lehi 42nd Ward, 4679 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah, with family services from 8:00 - 11:00 AM, and a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ta'avaoga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -