Tad Eldon
Jackman Dennis
"Loving Father & Grandfather"
Tad, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2019. He was born on February 22nd, 1928 to Josephine Heslington and Jeremiah Dennis in Salt Lake City, UT.
He proudly served in the Army during World War II in Japan earning an occupation medal, World War II victory medal, and good conduct medal. Tad married his best friend Betty Lou Anderson on November 20th, 1946 and together had six children. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on January 23rd, 1964.
Survived by his three children Dominique, Tad Docke and Ty; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife; daughter Betty Lou; and two infant babies.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. A celebration of his life will follow at The Chateau at the Rose Shop located at 1910 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences my be offered at www.larkincares.com
