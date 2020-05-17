|
Takeo Iwamoto
1923 - 2020
We are saddened by the passing of Takeo Iwamoto on April 28, 2020 at Highland Glen Assisted Living in Highland, UT. His devoted daughter was by his side. Tak was born on January 22, 1923 to Masakichi & Sei Iwamoto in Lompoc, California. He had fond memories of life on the family farm and going to his uncle's store for a Coke and Hershey bar. He played basketball at Lompoc High, enjoyed fishing, and spending time at the ocean with his sisters and cousins.
Tak received a scholarship & work/study program at Caltech to study engineering, however his family needed help on the family farm, so he opted to attend UC Davis in their agriculture program. In 1942, his schooling was interrupted after 3 semesters due to the mass relocation of Japanese Americans from the west coast. The family was separated. Their father was sent to the North Dakota Interment camp while the rest of the family was sent to Keetley, Utah.
Following the war, Tak took care of his parents and farmed in Orem from 1946-1952 and then moved to South Jordan in 1953. Tak was introduced to Fusae (Therese) through a mutual friend. She lived in Japan and they corresponded by mail. He invited her to come to Utah and they were married in August 1965. They had one daughter, Mary.
Tak farmed in South Jordan and liked to experiment with his crops to produce higher yields, sweeter corn, and better tomatoes. His produce was legendary. He was awarded Farmer of the year by Farm Bureau.
Tak made many friends in the community and worked hard and long hours to support his family. He enjoyed travel with family and friends, reading and writing, and going to the bowling alley to socialize with his friends. He liked to tease and make people laugh. He was generous, kind and thoughtful. Mary was lucky to have a loving father, who was always there for support and advice. Tak valued friendships and family. The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple and the Japanese community were especially important to him.
Tak is survived by his daughter, Mary Iwamoto Fullmer and nephews Frank, Calvin, and Stan Nakamura and their families, David Ogata, and niece Christine Tomomatsu and her son. Tak is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sisters Yae Tomomatsu, Kiyo Nakamura and Teru Ogata. He is also preceded in death by nephew Craig and niece Linda Tomomatsu. Due to Covid 19, private Graveside services will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Salt Lake City Buddhist Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020