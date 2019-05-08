|
Talue Upwall Dean
June 15, 1930 ~ May 1, 2019
The dearest wife, mom, grandma, friend, Talue Upwall Dean of Taylorsville, Utah, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Jordan 4th Ward, 3676 W. 4700 S., with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 AM. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2019