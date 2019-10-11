|
|
Tamara Lynn
Freeman Henricksen
"Tammie"
Feb. 28, 1959 - Oct. 8, 2019
Tammie left our world unexpectedly the morning of Tuesday October 8, 2019. My wife and love, our Mom, Grandma and Friend to many, will be missed.
Tammie is the daughter of James & Bettie Freeman. Her mom passed away when she was 8 and her dad married Dorothy Park, her step-mom.
On Aug. 10, 1973, Tammie & Richard met, starting a friendship that lasted 45 years. On June 5, 1976, we married, beginning our life's journey together. We traveled and enjoyed our new life together for several years. We were "adopted" by our very close friends Dave & Bonnie Luce, we love them dearly and traveled often with them, still visiting them when possible, in Las Vegas. On April 22, 1982, our son Brandon was born, a big boy who brought us lots of joy. Being parents was wonderful! On March 8, 1990, Brandon became big brother "B" when Karissa came into our lives. She is our special girl who gives endless love. Our family journey received a shock when our daughter Misty was stillborn on September 7,1996. Our hearts were broken.
Soon after, on July 21, 1997, Cody came into our lives. He helped fill the hole in our hearts and brought joy to our family. Our children are a blessing from God, our treasures.
Tammie was a wonderful mom. She always put our kids first and foremost. Our days were never full with "B" and his hockey and band, Karissa with school and clinics, and Cody and his Hockey. She was always trying to make things better, especially at home with her cooking, baking and sewing. The holidays were her favorite and she made them special. She made our house a Home.
Tammie worked many years at Abbott Labs earning many awards and promotions. In 1998 she left Abbott and started a career at Walmart. There, she moved from floor associate to the Personnel Office where she oversaw hiring, training and assisting the associates at the So. Jordan Supercenter. Several years ago, she moved to the Draper Neighborhood Market Personnel Office where she made many new friends who she cared about. Her closest friends were Carol Jenkins and Ayne Walter's, she loved them like sisters.
Our journey in life brought us a lot of joy together. She was a wonderful Hockey Mom for Brandon and Cody and all our travel team kids over the years. This continued when she helped form our Special Needs team. Now, Karissa can play Hockey and Tammie loved our Special kids. There were also 4 extra special boys that she became Mom too, our billet boys from Finland, Joel, Miska, Daniel and Tino. She loved them like her own.
Tammie loved camping and got her "ultimate" trailer October 2018. We made 3 wonderful trips this summer with family and friends. She LOVED her new trailer and was so happy.
On August 18, 2018, Tammie was GLOWING beyond description as our son Cody married his love Marki. Tammie was BEAUTIFUL as ever and so happy. We will never forget that day.
There were other wonderful dates in her life, too many to list. Three most important were the arrival of our grandkids, Kaleb, Trey & Thistle and Azalya. She LOVED her grandbabies with all her heart!
She has three other daughters that she loves dearly, Lana, Mindi and Marki. Our sons brought these sweet girls into our lives. Many wonderful times with them, she made moments special, even the little things.
Tammie leaves behind her love and husband Richard of 45 years, sons Brandon (Mindi), Cody (Marki) and daughter Karissa. Preceded in passing: mom Bettie, dad James, brother Eddie, step mom Dorothy, mom in law Sylvia, nephew Aaron and daughter Misty who she is holding tight in her arms. Many other family and close friends.
Tammie will be greatly missed by her family, a hole has opened that can't be filled. We love her dearly and miss her!
My Wife, My Best Friend, My Life and Our Rock! I love you so much my dear Tammie. Until we see you again....XOXOXO
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Graveside service to follow on Monday, October 14th at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019