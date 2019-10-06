Home

Tammy Kay Walters Hanney


1974 - 2019
Tammy Kay Walters Hanney
1974 ~ 2019
With broken hearts and sadness, we announce the passing of our amazing, kind, and spunky beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, Tammy Kay Walters Hanney.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the LDS Eagle Mountain UT West Stake Center, 1330 E. Ira Hodges Scenic Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah, with a viewing from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon. Interment at Pony Express Memorial Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
