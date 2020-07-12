1/2
TAMYRRA ELLYN (YEATES) VOWLES
1942 - 2020
Our dear mother, sister, grandma, and friend has finally been able to join her loved ones in heaven. She said about her life, "It feels like I've been here a hundred years". Tamyrra is the daughter of Russell Kenneth Yeates and Alberine Larsen. She was born in Salt Lake City on April 24, 1942. She married and later was divorced from Alan Vowles.
Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, sister Sharyle and brothers Kenneth and Roger Yeates as well as two sons, Todd (1962-2018; Joyce Shimada) and Mark (1967-1992; Laurie Hansen). She leaves behind her brother Phillip Yeates (Judith Vowles), daughter Kimberlee Tisha (Brian Horne) and son Trenton Yeates (formerly Vowles). She is the grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Tammy lived a full, yet difficult life. Despite all her constant health challenges, she raised 4 children alone but with heaven-sent helpers such as Eva & Lynn Vowles (in-laws), Marcia Green, Phil & Judy Yeates, and many others who loved her, and her children, dearly.
Tammy had to be strong to face the world alone and endure the grief she was so well acquainted with. She was a loving and generous person. She opened her home to many a grandchild and neighbor in need. She helped raise some of her grandchildren, thus saving her children in hard times. She and her son Trenton had a special bond as he cared for her as she became older and needed extra help. Many an hour they sat together and talked. She lifted him up with her wisdom and love and he her with his time, love, personal care, and devotion. She was the wind beneath all our wings. We'll miss you Momma.
Memorial Services will be held at Centerville City Cemetery Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Centerville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
