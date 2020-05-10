|
Harold Lewis Hansen
1935 ~ 2020
Kaysville, UT-Harold Lewis Hansen, 84, of Kaysville, Utah passed away May 5, 2020. He was born to the late Leroy and Bertha Hansen of Iona, Idaho on October 25, 1935. He was raised there with his brothers Steve, Charles, and Lynn. Harold graduated from Bonneville High and then continued on to BYU in pre-med, and finished at the University of Utah with a doctorate of medicine. He was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to Margaret Evans of Salt Lake City on March 24, 1961. They are the parents of nine children: Lisa Johnson (Dave), Eric (Debra and the late Leanne), Rebecca Jensen (Eric), Mary Hansen-Murdock, Martha Johansen (Conrad), Russell (Becky), Kathy Merrill (Doug), Emily Matthews (Reed), and Jon (Amy). He is grandfather to 46 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The majority of Harold's career was as a family doctor at Tanner Clinic in Layton, Utah, from which he retired in 2000. He spent years of service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including missions to New Zealand, the Northern Utah Mission, and the Family History Mission. He was a beloved father and grandfather, leaving behind a legacy of love and service. Interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery on Saturday, May 16. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be only for immediate family. For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020