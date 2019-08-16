|
Tara (Francyk) Wells & John "Bret" Wells
August 7, 2019
We are deeply sad to announce the sudden passing of John Bret Wells, and Tara Francyk Wells on Wednesday August 7th, 2019. They are remembered, loved, and mourned by their daughter, Emily Wells, their dogs Mo and Bailey, Bret's siblings Sam Wells, Victor Wells, Sally Wells Burns, Tara's brothers Peter Francyk, David Francyk and Tara's mother Joni Phillipp. Their life is celebrated by everyone who knew them. Tara was an incredible speech pathologist and dedicated her life to helping children with special needs. Bret was an accomplished electrical engineer for Hill Air Force Base. Both Tara and Bret loved being parents to their daughter Emily Wells; she was the light of their lives. Tara loved to paint, read, play games and travel - especially to Hawaii. Bret loved to brew his own beer, build planes and fly them. Flying was Bret's passion, he often said "If I get reincarnated, I hope I get to be a bald eagle". They had both recently retired and planned to spend the rest of their days travelling together. Together, Tara and Bret built an exemplary life. They raised a remarkable daughter. Their hearts and their home were always open to family and friends. Their enthusiasm and joy for living was infectious, and a gift to those of us lucky enough to be included in their lives. There will be a family and friends' get-together this Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Bell Canyon Park, 5:30-8pm to remember and celebrate this beautiful couple who touched so many people's lives. Family and friends are looking forward to celebrating the many accomplishments of Bret and Tara come springtime. A tentative date for this celebration is May 29th, 2020. For all who knew and loved them, their life is remembered and celebrated for their inspiration as parents, partners, family and community members, dedicated to the love of life and living.
