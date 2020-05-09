|
|
Tuana Huish
Thurgood
1948-2020
Tauna Huish Thurgood, Rand's dear sweetheart, journeyed from this earth life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 6, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born on March 11, 1948 in Provo, Utah to her dear parents Louise Marie Arave and William Floyd Huish.
Tauna had a wonderful childhood filled with music, dancing and stage. She became an accomplished vocalist and starred as Liesel in Utah Valley Opera's performance of The Sound of Music. Perhaps better than her singing was her talent as a pianist and organist. She played as a Ward Organist in every ward she attended as a teenager and adult, and served as a Temple Organist for nine years in the Jordan River Temple. She had the gift of playing with the Spirit of the Lord and her music touched the hearts of countless people wherever she played.
As a young woman she waited for her missionary, J. Rand Thurgood, and they were married and sealed together on December 20th, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their joining together as husband and wife began a dedication to the Lord that traveled through time and place for more than 51 years. She had numerous church callings in Primary, Young Women, Relief Society and Music. While living near Oakridge, Tennessee she held five such callings at the same time in the Rockville Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The last 24 years of her life were given in humble service as a dedicated Temple Worker in the Jordan River Temple and Oquirrh Mountain Temple.
Tauna and Rand were blessed with four sons: Brian, Adam, Nathan and Matthew. They were energetic boys and Tauna soon knew all of the ins and outs of tennis, soccer, basketball, football and ping pong. She traveled much of Utah with her sons for these sports and always put the life and activity of these sons in front of hers - she loved them and raised them well. She indeed was a "goodly mother."
Tauna gave her life companion, Rand, all that she possessed. She gave him her support, her gentle guidance, her integrity, her devotion, and her love unfeigned. She was a mighty and trusted daughter of her Father in Heaven and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband James Rand Thurgood, her sons Brian Rand (Laura) Thurgood, Adam Scott Thurgood (Agnieszka Abram), Nathan Todd (Heather) Thurgood, Matthew James (Jennifer) Thurgood, her sister Mignon (Charles) Sandgren, her brother Brad Huish and 11 grandchildren.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2020