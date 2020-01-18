|
Taylor J (Tay-Tay) Simpson
03/13/1989 ~ 01/14/2020
Our beloved son, Taylor was taken from this earth at the young age of 30, on Jan. 14th, 2020. He will forever remain in the many hearts and lives that he has touched who have loved him so dearly.
Taylor was born on March 13th, 1989 to Lisa and Peter Simpson, in Bountiful, Utah, they soon divorced and Lisa later married Bill Earl when Taylor was the age of 3. He was known to many who loved him, as the one and only "Tay-Tay". This amazing man changed lives making an impact on all who came in contact with him with his incredible and contagious personality from the moment you met, you would know that this sweet person was going to forever have a place in your heart. Tay-Tay with his wonderful personality yet "goofball" to every extreme, had a heart that was huge not to mention was made of gold, and a face with a smile that could melt anyone's heart, to all that have known him, knew just how special and how lucky they were to have him come into their lives.
Taylor loved many things in life, whether it was a game of golf, a day of snowboarding, going on a long ride with his motorcycle, or going on adventures being goofy with many of his friends, but the one he loved most was his constant relationship he had with his mother. He enjoyed helping others no matter who you were, or how close you were, he wanted to be the guy you could count on. He will truly be missed for all the days to come.
He is survived by his loving parents Lisa and Bill Earl, and Peter Simpson; his grandmother Edna King; many aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as many of his constant childhood friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jeanne & Trueman Earl, Connie & Richard Simpson, his uncle, Tim Earl, aunt Sandi "Sam" Opoulos and Cousin Josh Simpson. There will be a viewing on January 20th, 2020 from 6-8pm, and funeral services on January 21st, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary located at 727 North 400 East Bountiful, Utah. A graveside service will follow at Centerville City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020