Taylor Val McCleery
1970 - 2020
Taylor Val "Hoss" McCleery, beloved brother and uncle, passed away October 12, 2020 at home. Born November 20, 1970 in Draper, Utah to Val Matthews McCleery and Casse LaRae Monson McCleery.
Taylor was an angel among us who had unconditional love for the people in his life. Those who knew him understood that he was meek, faithful and honest. By his nature he was unable to lie or be unkind to anyone. Taylor remained steadfast and dedicated to his family and his integrity for his entire life.
Like his Dad, Taylor was a simple man who enjoyed simple pleasures such as Christmas and holidays which allowed him to spend time with his family. He loved celebrating his birthday, watching sports, building models, camping and taking road trips.
Survived by 4 brothers and 5 sisters: Andi (Brad) Catmull, Troy (Marcene), Tia, David, Jeni Walters (Carl Burnett), Lell (Dan) Hood, Worth (Melissa), Val, Casse (Kelly) Hardman, and many nieces and nephews.
Although the loss of his physical presence has brought incredible sorrow, we celebrate his spiritual presence and the reunion with his Mother and Dad.
A memorial and graveside service was held Friday, October 16, 2020 attended by his immediate family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Deepest condolences
we are saddened to hear of the passing of Hoss . Far too young.
When I think of Him words that come to mind are “Such a sweet soul”
Rest in peace sweet Hoss
Cheryle
Family
October 16, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Taylor’s (Hoss) passing. Please know of my love and concern as your family grieves his loss.
Rebecca O&#8217;Boyle
Family
