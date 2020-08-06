1/2
Teanie Fuell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teanie G. Fuell
1927~2020
Mesquite, NV-Teanie passed away peacefully at home in Mesquite, Nevada on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born November 13, 1927 to George Stephen and Vanna Vera Cover Woolstenhulme. She married Kenneth Ralph Fuell on June 23, 1951. He preceded her in death August 8, 1988. She is survived by her children, Marvin (Sandra) of West Jordan, Utah, Sylvia (Glen) of Kaysville, Utah, Dawn (Chuck) of Mesquite, Nevada, Shane (June) of West Valley City, Utah, Sindy (Eddy) of Seminole, Oklahoma, one brother, Elmo (Karla), Mesquite, Nevada, 20 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great-grandchildren. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she was a great example to all those she came in contact with. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the many at Mesa View Hospice for their care and support. Viewing and Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Cobble Creek 2nd Ward, 8150 So. Grizzly Way, West Jordan, Utah at 11:00 am. Masks are mandatory. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery following services. Funeral directors, Memorial Redwood Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
11:00 AM
Cobble Creek 2nd Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved