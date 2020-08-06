Teanie G. Fuell

1927~2020

Mesquite, NV-Teanie passed away peacefully at home in Mesquite, Nevada on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born November 13, 1927 to George Stephen and Vanna Vera Cover Woolstenhulme. She married Kenneth Ralph Fuell on June 23, 1951. He preceded her in death August 8, 1988. She is survived by her children, Marvin (Sandra) of West Jordan, Utah, Sylvia (Glen) of Kaysville, Utah, Dawn (Chuck) of Mesquite, Nevada, Shane (June) of West Valley City, Utah, Sindy (Eddy) of Seminole, Oklahoma, one brother, Elmo (Karla), Mesquite, Nevada, 20 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great-grandchildren. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she was a great example to all those she came in contact with. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the many at Mesa View Hospice for their care and support. Viewing and Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Cobble Creek 2nd Ward, 8150 So. Grizzly Way, West Jordan, Utah at 11:00 am. Masks are mandatory. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery following services. Funeral directors, Memorial Redwood Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store