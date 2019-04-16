Home

Ted Lee Gibbons Obituary
In Loving Memory
Ted Lee Gibbons, 73, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was a man of unwavering faith who constantly nourished others with the good word of God and with his knowledge, testimony, and love of the Savior.
Ted is survived by his precious bride, Lydia, and his 12 children: Chris (Tara); Debbie (Earl) Nicholas; Mike (Carolina); Tami (Jerald) Taylor; Josh (Kim); Adam; Danny (Rachel); Stephen (Noel); Robert (Jocelyn); Johana (Matthew) Schliesser; Tiffany (Matt) Gaunt; Bexi (John) Anderson, and 46 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Nanette (Joe) Nelson and Barbara (Dan) Workman, and his brother, Larry (Ladawn).
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the Orem Utah Geneva Heights Stake Center (546 N. 500 W., Orem, UT.) Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Stake Center (546 N. 500 W., Orem, UT) and Thursday at the Stake Center prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment at the City of Orem Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 E, Orem, UT.
For complete obituary see https://www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
