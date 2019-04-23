Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teola Cayias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teola Bates Cayias


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teola Bates Cayias Obituary
Teola Bates Cayias
"T"
Teola Cayias, 90, passed away on April 17, 2019, in Mesquite, Nevada, of Alzheimer's disease. She was born on May 25, 1928, in Monroe, Utah, to Von D. Bates and Grace Mable Baker. She met her future husband, Ray Cayias, in high school. They were married 64 years before his passing. "T" retired from EDO Western after 20 years. She enjoyed camping and hiking.
The Cayias family would like to thank Virgin Valley Homecare, Mesa View Homecare and Hospice, Lincare Inc, especially Larry P., retired, and Smith's Pharmacy. We couldn't have done it without you. Also, a special thanks to Connie and John Hughes.
Teola is survived by her brother, Chel Bates, sister, Nadine Jensen, children Vicki (Joe) Montoya, Steve (Debi) Cayias, Toni Cayias, Chaunda (John) Gerger, and Troy Cayias, nine grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Teola was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Cayias and her brother, Wesley H. Hill.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South, Sandy, Utah, 84092. A viewing will be from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary.
"I was here and now I'm not, sometimes remembered but not forgot." - Teola
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now