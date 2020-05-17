|
1976 ~ 2020
Tera loved being a Registered Nurse: "I'm passionate about what I do. I really LIKE people." Tera especially loved her elderly patients and little kids, because "…they tell it like it is, no beating around the bush..." Tera was our "Favorite Nurse!" Her career was focused on critical care nursing, mainly emergency room, intensive care, and ultimately the cardiac catheter laboratory. Her often-stated goal was to make a difference in someone else's life. In an unsolicited comment by one of Tera's nursing colleagues, she said "if I ever have to have a nurse take care of me, I want her to be Tera!" Judging from additional unsolicited comments from past patients who said how Tera made a difference in their lives, Tera was successful in achieving her goal.
Tera loved her family and friends and was fiercely loyal to each of them. She fondly remembered roller-skating as a child with her sister Tammy while being accompanied by the music of Xanadu. Tera's life-long friends included former school mates and those from her childhood. Tera loved visiting with her childhood friend Stacy in Salt Lake where Tera, Tammy, and Stacy spent hours jumping on Stacy's trampoline. Tera was especially close to her best college friend Sarah, and her four boys who adopted her as "Auntie Tera."
Tera also loved all kinds of music, and was passionate about flowers (especially roses) and gardening. She adored dogs large and small, and loved traveling to favorite places like Deception Pass, WA, Bald Mountain in the Uinta Mountains, UT, and Anna Maria Island, FL. Tera loved books, especially "To Kill a Mocking Bird" and the inspirational books of Harold Kushner such as "Conquering Fear; Living Boldly in an Uncertain World." Her favorite movie was "The Princess Bride"- quotes from which regularly made her laugh out loud, and her laugh brought joy to all those around her.
Tera not only exhibited a limitless capacity for love and self-reflection, but also demonstrated great courage throughout her life. During her last four years, she lived an admirable example of strength and courage while attempting to manage a paralyzed digestive system (gastroparesis). Tera is survived by her dad William White (Margaret) Heber City, UT; sister Tamara Mosar (Jeff), Spokane, WA; mother Diane Boudro, Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, Tera requested remembrance donations be made to the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (www.aacn.org/give-aacn-a-gift). Tera was born in Elko, Nevada on 20 August 1976. Sadly, she died in Seattle, Washington on 26 March 2020 - the world is a poorer place without Tera in it.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020