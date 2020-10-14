Teresa Godina
de Campos
"Mrs. Campos" "Tia Teresa"
Salt Lake City, UT-Our dear and beloved mother and Matriarch passed away on October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family in Salt Lake City Utah and has been reunited with her late husband, our father, Pedro Campos Garcia, they were together for 52 years.
Teresa was born on March 4, 1932 in Tlalenango Mexico to Fernando Godina Cid and Dolores De Leon de Godina and was the 4th of 5 children, she was raised in Tlaltenango Zacatecas, Mexico. As a young woman she worked as a pharmacist assistant for several years, met and married her husband Pedro Campos Garcia in 1956 at the age of 24, six months later they immigrated to the United States in 1957 to settle in Salt Lake City, Utah where they raised their 5 children Felipe, Pedro "Pete" Jr., Teresa, Olga and Raul.
Teresa was a dedicated wife and mother who loved to dance, laugh, make occasional wagers with her grandkids, tell lots of jokes and loved and cared for many children in her home with her daughter Olga. She worked for the Salt Lake Board Of Education for more than 24 years as a Teachers Aid at Franklin Elementary School in Salt Lake City, Utah where she was affectionately known by 100's of students as "MRS. CAMPOS". Over the years in an effort to improve her English speaking and writing skills she attended various workshops and schools and also go the opportunity to attend Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Teresa was an amazing dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother and aunt, to her family, she was known as "TIA TERESA" and always had time for anyone in need, whether she was offering them financial assistance, offering them a helping hand, a place to stay or just listening and offering advice if you had a problem you called "TIA TERESA". If you were in the neighborhood it didn't matter what time it was, what day it was, you knew you could stop by "TIA TERESA's" house and get an amazing home cooked meal, a big smile and a great laugh. She touched many lives with her wonderful compassionate heart and will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
As a devout Catholic, and lifelong parishioner she attended Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic church in Salt Lake City, Utah. She devoted countless hours volunteering her time, cooking skills and financial resources toward their annual fund-raising Carnivals where see made many lifelong friends.
Later in life "TIA TERESA" became a big sports fan and a fanatical Soccer fan, she loved watching any Soccer tournament and especially the World Cups where she would cheer for her favorite player "Chicharito" and various teams and players that she followed. There was always a side bet with anyone that dared because she always seemed to win.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son Pedro "Pete" Campos Jr., her late husband Pedro Campos Garcia, her brothers Clemente Godina, Deacon Fernando Godina, sisters Aurelia Godina de Campos, Francisca "Pachita" Godina de Garcia.
Survived by her two sons: Retired Chief Master Sgt. Felipe Campos (Maria Elena), Raul Campos (Mary), two daughters: Teresa Campos Orlowski (Richard) and Olga Campos. Grandchildren: Brandon Raul Campos, Chanel Delores Chamberlain (Jason), Marzella Cecilia Fierro, Ashley Whitney Campos, Cassandra Christine Campos, Michael Anthony Campos, Great Grand Children: Jolie Belle Chamberlain, Jaycee Veronica Fierro Epps, Aiden Pedro Campos, Alexa Chamberlain and Grayson Daniel Campos and countless nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated this Thursday October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Cathedral Of The Madeleine, 331 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. A Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date and venue. Arrangements entrusted to Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome to share memories online at www.neilodonnellfh.com
.