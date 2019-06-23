|
|
1966 ~ 2019
On May 13, 2019 Teresa passed away peacefully at the Jordan Valley Hospital in West Jordan, Utah. She was surrounded by loved ones, friends and family, as she fell to rest. Teresa was born October 24, 1966 in SLC, Utah to Richard A. and Donna Jo (Ruhl) Jones, her mother passed away when Teresa was 1 1/2 years old.
Teresa married Charles Caton, later divorced, but had two sons, Zach and Josh Caton, from that marriage. Teresa married Carl Donaldson, later divorced, and had one daughter, Hope Caton, from that marriage. Before her medical disability, she worked in the medical field as an EMT, 911 dispatcher, and phlebotomist.
Teresa was proceeded in death by her Mother as well as her Grandparents, Raymond and Viva Jones, Phil Ruhl and Norma Ruhl.
Teresa is survived by her sons and daughter, Father and Step-mother Richard and Darlene Jones, Sisters Frieda Franchina and Monica Wayman, and brother Don Jones.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Bird and the staff at the ICU at Jordan Valley Hospital for the care and compassion given the family.
There will be a celebration for family and friends on June 27. Per her wishes, Teresa was cremated.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019