Teresa Luke Robinson
February 17, 1969 ~
September 4, 2019
Teresa was born February 17, 1969 to David and Cheryl Luke. She grew up in a loving home with four siblings. She had many talents including art, writing, needlework, and she thoroughly loved to ride her Harley. Teresa enjoyed the many adventures of life and surrounded herself with wonderful friends. Her greatest joy was found with her two children, Christian (Lexie) and Bailey, and her granddaughter Reagan was the light of her life. She left behind her parents, children, granddaughter and her four siblings Tiffany, Andrea, Nathan and Justin. She is reunited with her husband and riding partner Brent Robinson.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 @2:00pm Garden Event Center 1602 East 2100 South Northeast Corner of Sugarhouse Park
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019