Teresa M. Young
1959 ~ 2019
Teresa McDaniel Young died after a brief illness at St Mark's Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah on November 10, 2019 at the age of 60. Teresa was born April 19, 1959, the daughter of Horace McDaniel and Joyce McDaniel in Ft Leonard Wood, Missouri, and moved to the Salt Lake City area in 1963. She was the youngest of 5 children. Teresa is survived by her faithful and loving husband, Jim Young, her sister, Judy E. Grinvalds (Maris), and her brother, J. Douglas McDaniel. She joined her parents and her sisters, Rose Mary Kelland and Sharon Nygren, in heaven where they are rejoicing together in the presence of our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. A private celebration of Teresa's life will be held on Saturday, November 23. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences and memories will be gladly accepted.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019