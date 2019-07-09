|
|
Dr. Terrell (Terry) A. Thomson, M.D., Ph.D
1949 ~ 2019
Dr. Terrell (Terry) A. Thomson, M.D., Ph.D, FACP left this earth July 6, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 14, 1949 to J. Alden and Jean Peterson Thomson, he was a graduate of Olympus High, BYU, and the Medical College of Virginia. He married Debra Jane Leslie on October 11, 1975 in the Los Angeles LDS temple. He is survived by his wife and sons, James (Camilla), Preston (Melissa), Jeff (Kelsy), Matthew (Keira), Nathan (Mayra), and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral: Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 AM American Fork East LDS church at 825E. 500 North, American Fork. Viewing prior to services 9:30 - 10:45 AM.
To send condolences and read more of Terry, go to: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 9, 2019