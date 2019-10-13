Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray City Cemetery
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Elizabeth Sullivan Potts


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Elizabeth Sullivan Potts Obituary
Terri Elizabeth Sullivan Potts
"TPotts"
Terri Elizabeth Sullivan Potts, "TPotts" born January 11, 1954 in Murray, Utah to Delenna Tui Meehan and John Lawrence Sullivan, passed away Friday October 4, 2019 in St. George, Utah at the age of 65. She is survived by her four children: Jeremy Potts (Allison); Jenny Potts Baca (Andres); Ami Potts Maldonado (Erik); and Cortni Potts Parish (Rob) in addition to eight grandchildren: Callum, Nicholas, Madeline, Emily, Casey, Sebastian, Laurel and Tanner and seven living siblings: Kay Sullivan Casper, Dennis Sullivan, Larry Sullivan (Monica), Peggy Sullivan Rowland (Jeff), Judy Sullivan Johnson (Ron), Debbie Sullivan Michaelis (Kevin) and Patty Sullivan Ault (Chris). Preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy Sullivan Densley (Merlynn). Terri was such a talented and creative woman. Whether she was sewing, making cakes, singing, playing the piano, or directing a production, the results were always near perfection. She will be remembered by her family and friends as being fun, outgoing and so kind. Terri's life wasn't always easy, but it can be said that she endured to the end and while she did not have many material possessions in this life, she was always willing to share what she had with anyone in need. She loved her family and wished that they could all be closer. Terri will be buried at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now