|
|
Terri Lyn Demas
1952 ~ 2019
Terri Lyn Demas, 67, passed away on December 28, 2019 in Provo, Utah. She was born on September 30, 1952 in Long Beach, California to Ralph Edwin and Beverly Jean Rubottom Springer. Terri married Steven Harry Demas on May 9, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to travel and visited 81 temples and historical sites with her husband, Steve and son, Scott. Terri was an accomplished Avon Lady and worked in banking. She was the greatest wife and mother that ever lived, Scott's little Mom! Survived by her husband, Steven Demas; son, Scott Steven Demas; mother, Beverly Springer and sister, Vicki Lynn (Robert) Crockett. Preceded in death by her father, Ralph Springer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2019 at the River Rose Ward, 5562 West 13680 South, Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the services.
Interment, Sandy City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019