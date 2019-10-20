|
|
Terrill Staples
Richfield/St. George
On October 15, 2019, Terrill Staples, 93, The Old Cowboy, saddled up for his last trail ride into the loving arms of his sweetheart, Bonnie. He passed away in St. George. Born August 11, 1926, in Central Valley to Elva and Delilah Washburn Staples. Terrill served during WWII in Okinawa and 8 months in Korea. He married Bonnie Chidester on November 12, 1948, later sealed in the Manti Temple. Bonnie preceded him in death March 1, 2016.
Terrill is survived by his children: Vickie (Terry) Wilson, John Randall (Gloria) Staples, and Doris (Greg) Croshaw; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Mary D Powell, Carol (June) Jensen, Elnora (Kenneth) Mason, Louisa (Fred) Swain, Ronnie (LaRene) Staples; sister-in-law, Melody Staples. He was also preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kathleen; sisters: Orene Zobell, Glenda Hawley, Gloria Roberts; brothers: Vance, Sylvan, Leon and Kay Staples.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel, 50 S 100 W, Richfield. Friends may call at the Magleby Mortuary Thursday from 6-7 p.m. and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery with military honors by the V.F.W. Sevier Post #5050 and Utah Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019