Terry A. Crader
1943-2019
Terry A Crader, 75, passed away Nov. 22 surrounded by loved ones. Born Dec. 7, 1943 to Ronald and Mickey Crader, Terry grew up in Oregon with sisters Sharon and Sandra. A decorated Vietnam vet and accomplished Boilermaker, he raised his family in Salt Lake. He's survived by wife Sharon, kids Shane, Kristi, daughter-in-law Stephanie, treasured grandchildren Bryson and Bailey. Terry made a lasting impression on all he met and will be forever in our hearts.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019