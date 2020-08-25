Terry Eugene White

1949 - 2020

Bountiful, Utah-On Friday August 21st, 2020, Terry White lost his fight with dementia, passing away at the age of 70. Terry was born November 6, 1949 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Inez and James Hollon. He was later adopted by Lois and Merle White. After high school he joined the army. He married Linda Whyte August 1, 1975 and together raised three daughters. He graduated from Weber State College in 1983 and worked 31 years at Hill Air Force Base.

Terry loved to golf, fish, build and fix things, put puzzles together and of course man the grill at barbeques. He was known for his helpfulness and would be there for anybody who asked.

Terry was preceded in death by his birth parents James and Inez Hollon, his adoptive parents Merle White and Lois McMillin; brothers James Hollon, Dave Hollon, James Ellis; sisters Pat Parker and Carol Colfack. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Darcy (Dave Adamson), Jana and Kori; grandchildren Kaden, Rylan and Jacee Adamson; brother Larry (Sue) Hollon and sister Pam McMillin and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Wednesday August 26 at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday, there will be a short viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Memorial Estates Lakeview Cemetery.

We would like to send our appreciation and gratitude for all who helped take care of Terry, especially those at Encompass and the nursing staff at Mount Olympus Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Utah Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store