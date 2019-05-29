|
|
Terrry Frank Hartt
1946 ~ 2019
Terry Frank Hartt, 72, of West Jordan, Utah, died Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Terry was born in Clear Creek on August 3, 1946, the oldest of four children, to Frank and Patsy Hartt. Terry is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Sascha, Emberly (Sarra) and Rafher; his mother, Patsy; grandchildren Gabe, Xana, Vianne, Asher, Noah and Daxtin; his brother Gary and sisters Brenda and Sandra. Celebration of Life will be Thursday May 30, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 Larkin Sunset Gardens in the Chateau at La Jardin terrace, 1910 E. Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South) Post celebration at the Hartt residence. For full obituary, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2019