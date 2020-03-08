Home

Terry Lynn Chapman


1964 - 2020
Terry L. Chapman
June 4, 1964 ~ March 3, 2020
Terry, our Harley riding, truck driving, Budweiser loving, husband, daddio, grandfather made his last stop on March 3, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Chapman; big brother, Steve Chapman. Terry leaves behind his amazing wife Patti; his son Taz (Laura) Chapman; daughter Brittnee (Doug) Moore; son Ashton Smith; three beautiful granddaughters Kyndal, Ainzlee, Emma; father, Jerry Chapman; his favorite niece Stevie (Luis) Alves; great-nephew Galileu; and his heart, his great niece Princess Vivi; his fur babies Jersey Chapman & Levi Chapman, the kids are sure he loves them more than all of us. In addition to many relatives and family, he leaves behind his partner in crime Mark (Marilisa) Hebel; the entire reason he was married to a redhead; and James Hebbe the third musketeer.
Terry has always had a love for trying to fly anything with a motor, except a plane. He was always working on the next perfect vehicle or welding a new trailer. He loved the outdoors, Judy's cabin, and screaming at the TV during football season. Terry had a major dislike of any formal function; therefore, we will not be having any services. If you would like to do something in his honor please make a donation to , buy a biker a beer, or just have a Budweiser in his honor, and please if you aren't feeling well - go to the damn doctor - and be honest about your symptoms. xxoo
We would like to thank our personal nurses Aunt Alyce & Laura Chapman and the wonderful Valeo hospice nurses.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
