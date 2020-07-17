On Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020, Terry Lynn Tippets transcended this life and entered the next at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones, gracing them with his sense of humor and classic Terry grins up until his final breaths.
Terry loved surprises. He loved to receive them, and when the opportunity arose, he loved to share them with his family and friends, usually as gifts. His sudden illness and passing was his last surprise to the loved ones he left behind. It's fitting that, without much warning, he chose to make such a dramatic exit from this mortal coil. He loved to have fun and put on a show, most often after watching one of his favorites, Pride and Prejudice, wielding his flair for the dramatic and delivering orders in a snooty British accent. One day, he swore he would buy a pair of riding boots and dress like Darcy.
He never did, much to everyone's relief. The same flair for fun and drama can be said about his admiration for John Wayne films-just switch the British accent with a country accent and replace the riding boots with cowboy boots, spurs, and a rifle.
His lust for life was catching. The passions he nurtured ranged from racing his Audi TT on the Salt Flats to camping, hiking, fly-fishing, and simply being with family and friends. He was never happier than when he was with his longtime wife, Sally, driving through the valleys and canyons of Utah, seeking breakfast at a favorite restaurant or discovering a new place to call his favorite, conspiring with her about future plans and dreams as they searched for hideaways that they could call their own.
Terry served in the U.S. Army in 1969, stationed in Germany. Later, his work in electrical engineering, building and designing power stations, took him all over the world. He loved being an engineer and took great pride in doing his best, always. Getting his PE license signaled his devotion to his field and allowed him many opportunities to utilize his knowledge of electricity in unique ways, such as in forensic applications.
Tip, as he was known to many people who knew him best, was easy to love. He was always willing to goof around, and he never stood too much on ceremony unless it was related to his faith. He served in many positions in his religion and loved opportunities to serve others, doing so up until his passing, by caring for the love of his life, Sally. They were best friends and intellectual equals, sharing a voracious passion for reading books of every sort, attending musicals, and talking the night away, at times till dawn.
He will be missed. It's believed that he's now reunited with his recently deceased father, Lynn Mair Tippets, and his mother, Dorothy Bertha Turner Tippets. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Sally Vee Tippets (nee Anderson), and his eight children: Kelly (Mark), Danielle (Jason), Nicole (Stoker), Anjanette (Nathan), Lynn (Melissa), Jana (Brett), Cassi (Aaron), and Leslie (Justin). He will also be fondly remembered by his sisters, Karen and Kathy, and by his 21 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held for those who wish to see him on Saturday, July 18, at the Rock Chapel in Farmington (272 North Main) from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A family prayer will be at 11:00 am, and the graveside service will follow at 11:30 am in the Farmington City Cemetery (500 S 200 E).
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com
