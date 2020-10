Or Copy this URL to Share

21,535 Days Loved

365 still loved

Till the rivers all run dry,

Till the stars fall from the sky,

Till life on Earth is through,

I will still love you.

I wanna dance with you!

Forever Loved, Lydia

Always in our hearts,

Your loving family



