1958 - 2019
Terry Mark Snow Obituary
Terry Mark Snow
1958 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT-Terry Mark Snow, Age 61, passed away on December 20, 2019 in his home in Kearns, Utah. He was born on February 3, 1958 in Murray, Utah to Howard L and Shirley Snow.
Terry loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and spending time with his great friends.
He is survived by his four sisters; Phyllis Marshall, Barbara Hanson, Sandra Carter, and Carol Mosteller, along with his one brother; Kevin Snow.
Terry is preceded in death by his loving father and mother, his brother Harold Snow, and infant sister Pamela Snow.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with a viewing one hour prior beginning at 1:00 PM, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Per Terry's wishes, he will be cremated following the services. At a later date, Terry's urn will be interred at the same location.
Terry will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
