Terry Portia Unsell

1947 ~ 2020

Terry Portia Unsell was born July 24. 1947 in Akron, OH and passed peacefully into eternity on June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family and her eternal companion, Ray, of 55 years. She lived a wonderful life that most would envy, traveling and living all over the world and leaving lasting imprints in each and every place, along with life-long friendships. She loved every person she met, from every walk of life, no matter how much or how little they had. Loving fully and completely came easy to her. Terry was a mother to all taking time to teach countless kids how to make her famous gingerbread houses, teaching seminary, and giving endless words of encouragement like only she could. Her life would forever change in 1970 when she took up the challenge of proving her neighbors wrong about their religion; reading The Book of Mormon through the night, and demanding to be baptized as soon as possible. Both Ray and Terry were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were later sealed in the Switzerland Temple. She faithfully served her Heavenly Father and taught all her children to know that HE is always there for them. We all rejoice in what must have been a joyous reunion with her oldest son, Ray Ray (Raymond Milledge Unsell, Jr.), who preceded her in death. They met each other with what only could have been tremendous joy and excitement as she had been anticipating this moment for 20 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Mattie Ruth Eileen Hill Licata, Salvadore Licata, and her sister Jeriann Shockley. She is survived by her adoring husband Raymond Milledge Unsell Sr, her loving children Dr. Bryan J. Unsell (Sigrid), Lisa M. Kelson (Kraig), Jared A Unsell (Jonathan), Susie M. Jensen (Niels), her most beautiful daughter Jessica M. Jensen (Travis), 16 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She was a lover of reading and always drew strength from it. Stealing a line from of her favorite author's, CS Lewis, I am sure our Great and Almighty Lord looked to her, held her hand, and said "Dearest Daughter, I knew you would not be long in coming to me. Joy shall be yours." We love you mommy, TP, nana…until we meet again. A viewing will be held on June 26th from 6-8pm at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on June 27th at 11am also at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary.



