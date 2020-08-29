Sept. 6, 1942 ~ Aug. 20, 2020
Terry passed away on August 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident.
She was born September 6, 1942 to Florence Stephens Combe and Spencer Joseph Combe and raised in Ogden, UT.
Terry graduated from the U of U in 1964 with a BFA in Sculpture. She was a talented painter, illustrator, sculptor, and art instructor. Her artwork, which is in many public and private collections, received multiple awards and honors globally. She may be best known for her 1994 life-sized bronze sculpture, "Let's Try Again" located in front of the Ogden Ice Sheet and was an icon for the 2002 Winter Olympic Curling events.
Terry married Bruce H. Johnson (deceased 1993) in Ogden, UT in 1963. They had two sons, Chad L. (Dolly Rauh) and Todd H. Johnson.
Terry is survived by her sons, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren Brockton, Maya, and Brielle and her sister, Lael Combe Furgeson (Ralph). She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Spencer "S.J." Combe II.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please support local artists and arts organizations.
