Terrylee Pixley
1962 ~ 2020
Terrylee Smith Pixley, born August 21, 1962 to Richard Young and Emma LaRue (Beckstead) Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on April 21, 2020. Terrylee graduated from Murray High School in 1980. She knew at least a little bit about everything, a real jack of all trades. She had a deep love for animals, often taking in strays and opening her generous heart and home to those in need. She was a loyal and loving daughter, sister, cousin, and aunt, always putting other's needs above her own. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her brothers, Kelly Young (Donna) and Scott Michael (Tammy), and 5 nieces and nephews.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020