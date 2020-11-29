1/1
Tessie Maverakis
1929 - 2020
Tessie Maverakis
1929 ~ 2020
Tessie Maverakis passed away on November 19, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born on September 1, 1929 in Murray, Utah to George Anast and Christine Makis Anast. She graduated from Granite High School and attended Excels Beauty School.
Tessie married Michael Maverakis on December 5, 1950 in Nevada and had four children together. Later they were married in the Greek Orthodox Church. She had the ability to make people laugh and have a smile on their face at all times. Her interests were cooking, fishing, bowling, traveling and most of all spending quality time with here family.
Tessie is survived by her sister Connie Bybee, and her three children Paula (Michael) Butler, Stephanie Bambrook, and Chris (Dianna) Maverakis; Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Maverakis, her parents, son Mitchell Maverakis and brother Chris Anast.
A viewing will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City.The courtesy of wearing a mask is required. A Trisagion service will begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral services for Tessie will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
NOV
30
Service
07:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
