Tessie R. Hardman
Jan 2, 1932 ~ Sept 26, 2020
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce Tessie R. Hardman passed away peacefully. The world lost a beacon of light and she will be missed for millennia.
Tessie was born to Thomas A and Mary P Rondas, January 2, 1932. Tessie had three siblings, Sonny (Pete), Sammy and Ronnie.
Tessie married the love of her life Jack Hardman on March 17, 1951. They had four children, Tommie, Lori (Michael Nielson), Jackie Hansen, and Michael (Kristen).
Tessie was very loving and possessed a great sense of humor. All were welcome in her home, she loved everyone who crossed her path.
Tessie leaves behind nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; so many who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, daughter Jackie, brothers Sammy and Ronnie.
The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Care in Clearfield for taking such good care of mom in such difficult times.
We will be planning a celebration of life for Tessie later.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
.